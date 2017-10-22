HCSO Log: Patrolling Humboldt’s dark underbelly

• Thursday, September 28 3:06 p.m. A deputy received information about a female allegedly involved in prostitution and selling drugs. Later in the day, the deputy came across a black Cadillac Escalade associated with the woman parked east of Arcata near Hatchery Road. A male and female were standing near the Caddy. Before the deputy could even turn around, they fled on foot. A search of the vehicle revealed a plastic baggy full of meth and a wallet with a driver’s license belonging to Aronis Harter, who is also the registered owner of the car. The Caddy’s registration expired in April but it had tags showing the registration was good through December. A warrant has been issued for Harter’s arrest.

• Friday, September 29 6:07 a.m. A couple came all the way from Wales to visit our little slice of paradise. They parked their rental car at Samoa Beach, marched through the dunes and marveled at the natural beauty. They fell asleep out there listening to the roar of the surf, and all was well until they returned to their car in the morning to discover that someone had broken into it and had stolen their backpacks, which contained their passports and credit cards.

9:07 a.m. Kayla Camilla was driving a vehicle with broken taillights on Scenic Drive near Trinidad when she got pulled over by a deputy. When Camilla was asked her name, she allegedly gave the deputy a false name. The clever ruse fell apart and eventually her real identity was revealed, as well as the fact that she was on probation out of Trinity County with a clause that allows her to be searched. Unfortunate things were found by the deputy. Camilla was arrested on suspicion of giving false information to a police officer and for violating probation. Her passenger, Anthony Smith, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of syringes, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of a baton. They were booked into the county jail.

2:52 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people passed out in a Chevy Silverado parked at Luffenholtz Beach. When they arrived, they found David Jones in the front seat. His speech was slurred and he was making nonsensical statements. Teresa Graham was passed out in the back seat. The deputy discovered that Jones was on probation with a search clause and had a warrant. Graham also had a warrant. A search revealed syringes, meth and Xanax. Jones was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, possession of Xanax without a prescription, possession of meth and syringes, and for a warrant. Graham was arrested on suspicion of pubic intoxication, possession of meth and Xanax and for a warrant. They were booked in the county jail.

• Saturday, September 30 11:52 a.m. A juvenile was discovered driving an unregistered vehicle at the McKinleyville Shopping Center. He was cited and the car was impounded.

12:45 p.m. On Bel Nor Road in McKinleyville, Julia Cringle walked into a bedroom and for reasons that are not clear, she allegedly punched a fellow twice in the face while he was asleep. Cringle was arrested on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on an ex-spouse or cohabitant. She was lodged in the county jail.

2:57 p.m. On Lupin Avenue in Manila, a juvenile and a man got into an altercation. The juvenile allegedly used a crossbow and shot the man in the forearm with an arrow. The kid was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into juvenile hall.

• Monday, October 2 8:06 a.m. Tools were stolen from a storage container at a construction site where a house is being built on Letz Road in McKinleyville.
















