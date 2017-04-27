Health Care For All Town Hall meeting Sunday in Eureka

Health Care for All – Courageous Resistance of Humboldt, a local group of volunteers, invites the public to a Guaranteed Health Care Town Hall, Sunday, April 30 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Labor Temple, 840 E St. in Eureka. The Town Hall features a screening of The Time is Now, a documentary produced by Physicians for a National Health Program. A local health care professional and member of the program, Corinne Frugoni, M.D., will be joined by a member of the California Nurses Association to provide additional information about the Healthy California Act, SB 562, and answer questions following the twenty-five minute film. The event is free. Facebook.com/courageousresistanceofhumboldt







