Heather Viña’s McKinleyville Chamber: Good Times in Mack Town

The 49th annual Pony Express Days started with the annual chili cook off. Contestants shared their culinary skills with the public. Five awards were given.

est Professional Chili went to Six Rivers Brewery. McKinleyville's Best (non-professional) Chili went to A&L Feed.

Best Dressed was awarded to Timber Ridge and Eureka Natural Foods ran away with two awards, Best Team Name and Best Booth.

The festivities continued on Friday with the barn dance at A&L Feed with music by Lone Star Junction. There was a mechanical bull for entertainment.

Saturday was the pancake breakfast, parade and festival as well as the gymkhana at the rodeo grounds.

Ming Tree Realtors horses and wagon carried Courtney, Weston and Cora Kime the grand marshals and took home the Best Equestrian award.

DMC Construction was awarded the Best Float award.

Fieldbrook Fire carried the Boy Scouts and was awarded the best car award.

The Spirit award went to McKinleyville Youth Football.

Best Parade Performance went to the drummers from Arcata Elementary School after school program and finally the Best Walking group went to Jim Hurt.

Ribbon Cutting

On Friday, June 9 US Cellular hosted a lunch and ribbon cutting for the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce members in appreciation for their continued support.

Their new shop is located in the McKinleyville Shopping Center.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.















