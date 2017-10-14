High School sports roundup Oct. 11, 2017

Rick Macey

Mad River Union

Arcata Tigers come back against Del Norte for homecoming win

ARCATA – Arcata’s football team improved to 5-1 overall by defeating host Del Norte 18-14 on Friday night at the Redwood Bowl.

Quarterback Austin Kadle ran for the game-winner from the Del Norte 5-yard line late in the fourth quarter to give the homecoming crowd what it wanted to see.

With less than three minutes remaining in the game, Del Norte wasted no time moving the ball down field. Quarterback Ethan Price could not connect on a pass into the end zone as the Warriors stalled on fourth down.

Arcata receivers Parker Gray and Micah Birdsall made big catches in the decisive scoring drive. Running back Demitri Patterson gained more than 100 yards and scored a touchdown on a nine-yard run following a 70-yard catch and run between Kadle and Francis Ford. Patterson’s TD put Arcata ahead.

Earlier in the game, Birdsall hauled in a pass for a 20-yard touchdown to tie the game after the Warriors opened the game with a scoring drive.

Del Norte went ahead early in the fourth quarter on a five-yard TD run by Aaron Young.

The Tigers play St. Bernard’s on Saturday at McKinleyville.

Tigers lead conference in girls soccer

ARCATA – Arcata’s girls soccer team entered the week atop the HDNC standings. The Tigers defeated Ferndale and Fortuna to remain unbeaten with a 12-0-1 overall record and 9-0 in league.

The Tigers unleashed a blitz of goals on visiting Ferndale on Saturday. Bailey Cherms scored three goals but was eclipsed by Karina Zumbrun’s four. She also had two assists. Nina Crossen and Marin Maple each scored a goal for Arcata.

Earlier in the week, Arcata shut out Fortuna 3-0.

Panthers trip Del Norte in girls soccer

CRESCENT CITY – Mackenzie Bray gathered in a pass from Jasmine Collins to score as McKinleyville tripped up Del Norte 3-2 on Saturday.

The Panthers maximized set plays for their next two goals. Hannah Hogan struck on a penalty kick, and Jaycee Morais placed a corner kick where Grace Rosebrook could finish.

Mack improved to 7-7-2 overall and 5-3-1 in conference. The Panthers host Eureka on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Arcata devastates Ferndale in boys soccer

ARCATA – It was more of a jog through the park than a soccer game as Arcata shattered Ferndale 12-0 on Saturday. Arcata stayed in the conference race after tying Eureka 1-1 earlier in the week.

The Tigers improve to 10-3-1 and 7-1-1 in the league. They host South Fork today at 3:30 p.m.

Mack boys soccer squad edges Del Norte

CRESCENT CITY – McKinleyville’s defense stood its ground late in the game as the Panthers edged Del Norte 2-1 on Saturday. All five of the Panthers victories this season have been against HDNC opponents.

The Panthers host league-leading Eureka today at 5 p.m.

Arcata spikes Fortuna in volleyball

ARCATA – The Tigers bounced back after a rare league loss and spiked Fortuna in straight sets on Thursday in girl volleyball. Del Norte beat Arcata 3-1 earlier in the week.

Cassie Flint was the girl in the middle of the offense as she had 29 assists. Kaylin Campbell (9 kills), Tessabelle Nutter (11 digs), and Mekyaynea Solia (8 kills) were strong for the Tigers who won 25-15, 25-20, 25-13.

Arcata improved to 16-4 (3-1 in conference) before yesterday’s playdate against Mack, also trounced by the Lady Warriors 3-0.

Arcata tennis tops Northcoast Prep

ARCATA – Haley Hill, Marlie Thornburgh, Kendra Flint and Casey McAtasney swung past their opponents in singles action as Arcata beat Northcoast Prep 6-1 on Saturday.

No. 1 singles Hill defeated Celeste Kastel Riggan in straight sets while No. 2 Thornburgh had a wildly swinging contest against Brianna Chapman (7-6, 0-6, 6-1). No. 3 Flint held off Emily Drescher 6-3, 7-5 while McAtasney topped Leila Moss in two sets.

Northcoast Prep captured one of three doubles matches.

Panthers continue to drive past golfing foes

EUREKA – If you remove St. Bernard’s Allison Sobol from the mix, the undefeated Panthers of McKinleyville are dominating league play as the season passes its midway point.

Molly Citro continues to pace Mack as she placed second to Sobol, 10 strokes off the winner’s score of 70. Citro has been the runner-up in all five league matches this season. Phoebe Sundberg placed third with an 86 at Eureka Municipal Golf Course.

Isabella Sundberg (6th, 89) and Kara Burman (9th, 93) finished in the top 10, as did Arcata’s Avary Henry (4th, 88) and Lucia Monge (10th, 102).

Mack had a team score of 348, well ahead of second-place Arcata with 417.















