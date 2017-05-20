Historic Preservation Month: Arcata’s architectural history – the Transitional Period

The first decade of the 20th century was a period of experimentation and transition in Arcata architecture.

Remnants of the Victorian past were combined with new elements of style and form in a kind of swan song, perhaps, for that opulent era.

Bays, patterned shingles, and gables spilled over into the 1900s but were soon replaced with low hipped rooflines, curved and extended eaves with false rafters and a rabbeted three-step patterned siding.

Colonial Revival architecture made only a brief appearance during the middle of the decade. It was a period of diversity leading to that unique, California-inspired architecture of the Craftsman movement.

It was also during this interlude between 19th century styles and modern bungalow forms that many older houses underwent remodeling to bring the “old fashioned” into the modern stream.

Other than the Colonial Revival, Arcata’s transitional architecture failed to fit easily into specific classifications. Common to the period, however, were a number of distinguishing characteristics which were of such specificity that they can be used to date construction with a probable error of only a few years.

To allow identification where no formal architectural styles have been designated, commonly-held features are grouped under a fabricated classification.

Gablet Cottage

Several houses in this category were built in Arcata between 1903 and 1906. Identifying features include the gablet roof, one-story size, front slant bay with roof pediment, enlarged center bay window with a border of colored glass squares, and a decorated porch of turned posts and cut­outs.

Hipped-Roof Box

This was the most modest of houses built at the turn-of-the-century. Always one story and usually void of decoration, it had a central entrance stoop and undivided two­sash windows.

A dressed-up version added paired bays with pediments joined by a roof across the entrance.

Workingman’s Queen Anne

Houses of this classification were built between 1904 and 1910. Of one-and-a-half stories, they had gabled rooflines, patterned shingles on a projecting upper story that overhung a slant bay, and modest decoration.

Colonial Revival

Built in Arcata between 1906 and 1908, Colonial Revival houses were a full, two stories and had curved and extended hipped roofs, false balconies, recessed porches with columns, and diamond-paned windows.

Bungeloid House

Certainly the forerunner of California’s own bungalow style, this house was built in Arcata between 1905 and 1910.

Characteristics include a low hipped roofline with extended and curved eaves supported by false rafters, diamond-shaped and geometric-patterned muntins in the upper window sash which was generally shorter than the lower sash, and a rabbeted siding molded into a three-step pattern to give the appearance of narrow, overlapping boards.

Those houses of one-and-a-half stories had roof dormers which repeated the roofline of the house.

Single examples of other styles, combinations of styles, and even houses of 19th century architecture were also built during this period of transition.

This piece is directly from: Reflections of Arcata’s History: eighty years of architecture, by Susie Van Kirk, January 1979















