Holiday and other events coming up

Mad River Union

NOHUM – The Holiday Open House is a feature of Arcata Main Street’s Season of Wonder and Light. During the Open House, Friday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Plaza, enjoy art, complimentary horse drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate and cider, stilt-walking elves, caroling, theatrical performance and a very special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa will be on hand at Jacoby's Storehouse weekends from 2 to 5 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 23.

McKinleyville’s Christmas celebration takes place at the McKinleyville Shopping center Thursday, Dec. 7 beginning at 5 p.m. with kids activities and horse-drawn carriage rides, Christmas treats, crafts and more. At 5:30 p.m., Santa Claus arrives on a fire truck and lights the giant Christmas Tree. From 6 to 7 p.m., Santa is available for photo ops.

Attend the McKinleyville Community Choir’s annual, always-delightful Holiday Concert. On Sunday, Dec. 10, 3 p.m., the concert will be at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd., McKinleyville. On Sunday, Dec. 17, also at 3 p.m., it will be at the Arcata Playhouse, 1251 Ninth St.

There will be a sing-along time for the inter-generational audiences to have an opportunity to make music with familiar holiday songs and carols. (707) 839-2276

The Historical Sites Society of Arcata offers its annual Holiday Tea and Tour Sunday, Dec. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Phillips House Museum, Seventh and Union streets.

‘WRITING MY WAY OUT OF ADOLESCENCE’ The Miniplex, 401 I St. in Arcata, hosts the DVD release of Jeff DeMark’s solo show, Writing My Way Out of Adolescence Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Writing My Way Out of Adolescence is a “psychedelic solo show about growing up, going crazy, and living to tell about it,” and debuted at the 1993 Dell’Arte Festival. DeMark toured the show all over the country in local theaters, schools, cafés and restaurants. Twenty-four years and 88 shows later, Matt St. Charles filmed it and added images to spice it up. The Miniplex will show selected stories from the show, interspersed with live music by Inscrutable Rabbit and surrealist writer Wax Johnson’s absurdist musings. Admission is $5 at the door and can go towards purchase of the DVD, which costs $10.

AM JAZZ IN THE P.M. Join the HSU Department of Music and band leader Dan Aldag for a great evening of jazz played by HSU’s AM Jazz Band Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. Fantastic and familiar music is on the program, including Horace Silver’s Song For My Father, Paul Desmond’s Take Five, made famous by the Dave Brubeck Quartet, Sack Of Woe by Cannonball Adderley, Cantaloupe Island by Herbie Hancock, All Blues by Miles Davis and the well-known standard Autumn Leaves. Admission is $8/$5 for seniors and children/free for HSU students with ID.

‘CAFE MURDER’ Six Rivers Charter High School invites the community to attend its 12th annual winter performance, Cafe Murder, written by Nathan Hartswick, Friday, Dec. 8 in the Fine Arts Building at Arcata High School, 1720 M St. Doors and auction open at 5:45 p.m. The event features a full dinner, a silent auction, an interactive murder mystery and a dance, all put on by Six Rivers students. Admission is $15/$10 for children; a family price is available. A discount of $2 will be given if canned food is donated. To purchase tickets in advance call (707) 825-2428. Formal attire is encouraged, and everyone is welcome.

‘HOW CAN I KEEP FROM SINGING?’ Join the HSU Department of Music and the 80-plus student and community musicians that make up the University Singers and Humboldt Chorale for a wonderful evening of music for voices Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. The title of this concert is “How Can I Keep from Singing?” because the program reflects on why we need to sing – to deal with life, death, love, spirit, struggle, and of course, celebration! From the “Lacrymosa” from Mozart’s Requiem to the African-American ring shout “Run, Mary, Run” to the powerful Hebrew prayer “Avinu Malkeinu,” featuring tenor David Powell, to the lovely Italian Renaissance madrigal “Il bianco e dolce cigno,” this program will have something for every listener. Also featured are Finnish composer Einjohani Rautavaara’s Suite de Lorca,” a fun arrangement of the bluegrass tune “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” and a gorgeous and emotional new work from Minnesota’s rising-star composer Jake Runestad, “Let My Love Be Heard.” The evening’s music will culminate with both choirs joining together singing Abbie Betinis’ simple yet profound “Love is Love is Love” and the Stevie Wonder tune “Heaven Help Us All.” Admission is $8/$5 for seniors and children/free for HSU students with ID.

A WOMAN’S PLACE ... Arcata House Partnership, Food For People and the Arcata Playhouse are producing a play titled A Woman’s Place is in her Home, stories by, for and about women who are or have been homeless or who know people who are or have been homeless. If you or a woman you know might like to participate – tell your story, act, work on the play – join in an Eat and Meet Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Arcata House Partnership Annex, 501 Ninth St., Arcata. Lunch is free and starts at noon. arcatahouse.org

SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE Friends of the McKinleyville Library holds its Second Saturday Book Sale Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. near the Totem Pole in the McKinleyville Shopping Center. They will have a selection of Christmas-themed books for all ages, including a large assortment of picture books for kids, fun holiday fiction and festive cooking and craft ideas. There will also be lots of gift-quality books for children and adults spread throughout the store – coffee table books, cookbooks, kid’s storybooks, hardcover fiction and more. In addition, they will feature a section of fun stocking-stuffers for the whole family. Most books cost $1 or less, and there is a large selection of books for $2/bag. Do your holiday shopping and support the library!

Saturday Makers Market SCRAP Humboldt hosts a Saturday Maker’s Market every Saturday, Dec. 9, 16, and 23 from 1 to 6 p.m. Each Saturday, you will find four different holiday craft vendors who use at least 25 percent reclaimed materials in their wares, plus a large selection of repurposed or gently used holiday decorations, the materials, inspiration and know-how to make your own holiday gifts.You’ll find it all in SCRAP Humboldt’s in-store studio at 101 H St., south of Samoa Boulevard in Arcata. True to SCRAP’s mission, the Saturday Makers Market showcases artists who creatively reuse materials in their wares, such as wood, silk neckties, paper and found metals. Admission is free, and there is plenty of parking.

CHOIR CONCERT The Arcata Interfaith Gospel Choir and AIGC Youth Choir perform their annual Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Arcata Presbyterian Church, 11th and G streets. The concert will feature a spirit-lifting selection of holiday gospel music. AIGC will sing Las Posadas, a traditional Mexican Christmas song cycle that tells the story of Mary and Joseph searching for lodging, in Spanish. The concert will be the first performed in the Arcata Presbyterian Church since being restored from the devastating arson fire in September. Tickets are $15 in advance/$18 at the door/free for children 5 and under. Advance tickets can also be purchased at Wildberries Marketplace, The Works and AIGChoir.org. Funds for the Humboldt State Latinx graduation will be requested at the event; Latinx students will make up more than half of the HSU graduating class of 2018.

BIG BAND JAZZ Join the HSU Department of Music, band leader Dan Aldag, and the HSU Jazz Orchestra for an evening of contemporary and classic big band jazz arrangements Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. Expect to hear a variety of styles and sounds, from the classic Cannonball Adderly tune One For Daddy-O, to a Jeff Lederer arrangement of Allison Miller’s Big and Lovely, to original compositions by HSU students Charlie McClung and Loren Acosta. Also on the program will be tunes by Wayne Shorter, Bobby Previte, Sonny Rollins and Myra Melford, and arrangements by Ted Nash, Tom Garling and Aldag. Admission is $8/$5 for seniors and children/free for HSU students with ID.

AT CENTRAL STATION The Undercovers play Central Station, 1631 Central Ave. in McKinleyville, Saturday, Dec. 9 starting at 9 p.m. The show is for ages 21 and older.

HUMBOLDT SYMPHONY CONCERT Join the HSU Department of Music, conductor Garrick Woods and the Humboldt Symphony for an afternoon of great orchestral music Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. The symphony will play the Vivaldi Concerto for Two Trumpets featuring Andrew Henderson and Collin Kirkwood; Verdi’s La forza del destino overture; Bizet’s L’Arlesienne Suite No. 1; and Sonica, a piece by local composer Michael Kibbe. The ensemble is a mix of students and community members collaborating to play great music. Admission is $8/$5 for seniors and children/free for HSU students with ID.

MERRY MOOSEMAS and the Big Give Share in the generosity of the season at Lifetree Café’s Merry Moosemas and the Big Give Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of 13th and Union streets in Arcata. There will be music, dance, drama, puppets and audience participation, as well as a raffle for a Kindle Fire Kids edition and a movie package. For admission, bring a pair of “crazy” socks filled with goodies for a less fortunate family. The program is followed by “Mooselicious Snacks” and candy bags for kids.

STIGMA OF MENTAL ILLNESS Society’s response to those who suffer with mental illness will be discussed at Lifetree Café at the corner of 13th and Union streets Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. The program, titled “Mental Illness: Breaking the Silence, Overcoming the Shame,” features a filmed interview with Amy Simpson, author of the book Troubled Minds. Simpson grew up with a mother who was later diagnosed with schizophrenia. Free snacks and coffee are served. (707) 672-2919

GUN CONTROL The topic of gun control will be explored at Lifetree Café at the corner of 13th and Union streets Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. The program, titled “Inside the Gun Debate: To Hunt? To Defend? To Assault?” features filmed interviews with Tom Mauser, whose son died at Columbine High School, and Michael Lang, a concealed weapon firearms instructor. Free snacks and coffee are served. (707) 672-2919















