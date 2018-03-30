‘Home Away From Home’ potluck dinner is Sunday

VCOR/RSVP

ARCATA – The City of Arcata and Volunteer Center of the Redwoods/RSVP are hosting their fourth and final community potluck for the year.

This community-building effort continues to bring together local college students with non-student community members, helping to bridge the gap between campus and community.

The event takes place on Sunday, April 1 between 5 and 7 p.m. at the D Street Neighborhood Center in Arcata.

Non-student community members are asked to bring a potluck dish enough to serve eight people along with a serving utensil and hot pad if needed.

The food theme for this potluck is Latin-American cuisine.

There will also be a “Free Stuff” table to help students as they try to make it to the end of the semester on limited budgets.

Community members are asked to donate basic food items.

Those who can contribute can look in their pantry for items they can donate, or swing by a store and pick up some packaged food basics (preferably nothing that needs refrigeration).
















