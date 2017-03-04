Home Cookin’, AIGC to benefit Betty Chinn

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

EUREKA – The Arcata Interfaith Gospel Choir, the rocking band Home Cookin’ and Rita’s Mexican Grill are teaming up to help raise funds for the Betty Kwan Chinn Day Center and Betty Chinn Homeless Outreach.

Chinn, whose work with homeless folks in Humboldt County has won many awards, received the Presidential Citizens Medal in 2010 from President Obama. She started out taking coffee and sandwiches to people on the street and now runs the Betty Chinn Day Center in Eureka.

“One of our goals for the choir this year is to do more for other organizations,” Choir Director Louis Hoiland said. “We took up a collection for Betty Chinn at our Christmas concert and our audience responded generously. Now we want to do more.”

The benefit will be held Saturday, March 11 at the Sequoia Conference Center, 901 Myrtle Ave. in Eureka. Dinner prepared by Rita’s Mexican Grill and a no host bar will start at 7 p.m., the Gospel Choir will sing at 8 p.m., and then attendees can dance the night away to Home Cookin’ which starts at 9 p.m. A silent auction will also be part of the event.

Tickets are $45 per person or $80 a couple. An 8-person table costs $350 and includes a round of eight drinks.

Tickets are available at Wildberries Marketplace, at Picky Picky Picky, 600 E St. in Eureka, at the Betty Chinn Day Center, 133 Seventh St., Eureka, and at BChinn.BrownPaperTickets.com.

Home Cookin’ started out as Freddy and the Starliners and evolved into The Joyce Hough Band. Joyce Hough and Fred Neighbor, Tim Gray and Gary Davidson play everything from rock n’roll to Hank Williams, Merle Haggard and Wilson Pickett. Bring your dancing shoes!

(707) 407-3833, arcatainterfaithgospelchoir.org.







