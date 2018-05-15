HSU basketball’s Kindall Murie awarded fellowship grant

Andrew R. Goetz

ARCATA – Kindall Murie was an important part of the Humboldt State women's basketball team's postseason run this season, but now she is earning recognition for her work off the court. Murie was awarded the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship grant for her outstanding field research work in marine biology.

"This is a tremendous honor for Kindall," said HSU Women's Basketball Head Coach Michelle Bento-Jackson. "She has worked extremely hard to put herself in a position to receive this grant and we are very proud of her. This will greatly help her in continuing to work towards her long-term goals and I know she is very grateful."

The NSFGRFP is focused on supporting remarkable graduate students who seek to further their education in research-based master's and doctoral degrees. For 2018, the National Science Foundation received over 12,000 applications and made 2,000 award offers.

"I'm really into research," said Murie. "My dream job would be being at an R1 school and teaching upper division classes while still focusing on my personal research and making a difference through that medium."

