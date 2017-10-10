HSU Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Week

Humboldt State

HSU – The American Indian community of HSU kicked off the 24th annual Indigenous Peoples’ Week (Monday, Oct. 9 to Monday, Oct. 16) with a series of free events dedicated to educating the public about indigenous peoples’ cultural contributions and the issues they face.

The week, originally organized as a response to Columbus Day, includes workshops, film screenings, and cultural sharing.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Native Forum - BSS 162)

Presentation: “Why I Teach ‘The Walking Dead’ in My Native American Studies Class” by Native American Studies Professor Cutcha Risling Baldy.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Noon – 2 p.m.

Brero House - ITEPP/NACAE Lounge 104

ITEPP Open House

The campus and community are invited to join Indian Tribal & Educational Personnel Program (ITEPP) staff and students at the ITEPP House for light refreshments and to learn more about the program.

6 – 8 p.m.

Kate Buchanan Room

Indigenous Voices Forum: Columbus, Doctrine of Discovery & Indigenous Peoples Rights

With host Cutcha Risling Baldy and emcee Lorna Bryant, of KHSU, the panel includes HSU Native American Studies professors Marlon Sherman and Kayla Begay, Chris Peters (Seventh Generation Fund), Tia Oros Peters (Seventh Generation Fund), and Cynthia Boshell (HSU Environment & Community program). This discussion will be recorded and aired on KHSU’s “Thursday Night Talk: Race Beat.”

Thursday, October 12

Honor Indigenous Women - Wear Red

Native American women are murdered at more than 10 times the national average.

We think this is a serious issue. Please join us on Thursday, October 12 and wear red in honor of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

6 – 9 p.m.

Native Forum (BSS 162)

Meet Lakota and African-American activist, speaker, and published writer Yonsada Lonewolf Hill, who focuses on social and environmental justice issues. Join in conversation around issues of intersectionality.

Friday, October 13

3 - 5 p.m.

Native Forum (BSS 162)

Film Screening/Discussion: “More Than a Word”

The film by John and Kenn Little explores Native American-based mascots, especially the Washington Redskins, and their impact on real-life attitudes, issues, and policies.

Monday, October 16

6 - 9 p.m.

Native Forum (BSS 162)

Film Screening: “Tribal Justice”

In “Tribal Justice,” Native American judges Abby Abinanti and Claudette White reach back to traditional concepts of justice in order to reduce incarceration rates, foster greater safety for their communities, and create a more positive future for youth.

By addressing the root causes of crime, they are modeling restorative systems that are working, and mainstream courts across the country are beginning to take notice.

After the film is a panel discussion with Native American judges Abinanti, April Attebury, and Richard Blake that will provide training on models of cultural justice traditions utilized within local Tribal Court systems.

















































