HSU Community comes together to remember slain student and support family

Humboldt State

ARCATA – Humboldt State University’s Cultural Centers for Academic Excellence will host a prayer service for healing in remembrance of David Josiah Lawson tonight , April 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Great Hall. The service will be held by Galilee Baptist Church.

Lawson, who went by Josiah, was killed early Saturday morning during a gathering that took place on the 1100 block of Spear Ave, in Arcata.

Members of Lawson’s family will be arriving in the area on Wednesday , and have asked for a campus vigil on Thursday . Student groups and a number of offices on campus are working together to plan the vigil, and more information including the location and time will be available soon.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for funeral and transportation services. More information is available here: https://www.gofundme.com/ inhonorofDJ

Students in need of support or help related to classes may contact the Office of the Dean of Students in Siemens Hall room 211 or at 707-826-3504 . For assistance any time, students can contact Counseling & Psychological Services at 707-826-3236 . Staff and faculty seeking additional support may utilize the Employee Assistance Program at 707-443-7358







