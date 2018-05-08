HSU: Donation Dash Reduces Waste on Move-Out Day

Humboldt State

Humboldt State University’s Donation Dash is making moving out a lot greener.

The annual event encourages students packing up and leaving residence halls to donate, repurpose, recycle, or compost their items. Last year’s effort diverted 27,400 pounds from local landfills. Most of those goods were donated to sponsoring local charities.

The event is organized by Waste Reduction and Resources Awareness Program, the Office of Sustainability, Oh SNAP!, and local charities The Sanctuary and Angels of Hope.

Residents are asked to pre-sort donations, recycling, compost, and landfill items into separate bags or boxes.

Full Donation Dash schedule is below. Locations of donation bins are here.

LOCATIONS

College Creek Parking Lot, The Hill Quad, and Creekview Apartments.

Wednesday, May 9 – Thursday, May 10

9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, May 11

9 a.m. – midnight

Saturday, May 12

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Acceptable donations: bedding, clothing, towels, dishes, jewelry, furniture, art and school supplies, unopened food, personal care items, TVs, coffee makers, small appliances, and electronic household items.

Recyclable and compostable items: batteries, light bulbs, e-waste, DVDS/CDS, bottles, cans, plastics, paper, cardboard, and food waste.