HSU Football Ranks 18th Nationally, Fifth in Region Poll

Andrew Goetz

HSU Athletics

ARCATA – The Humboldt State football team moved up four spots in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll to No. 18 and rank fifth in the first regional rankings released Monday afternoon.

The top seven teams in the region will advance to the NCAA National Championships. The next regional ranking will be Oct. 30. HSU is in Super Region Four.

The Lumberjacks have a 6-1 overall record that includes wins over then nationally-ranked Azusa Pacific and Western Oregon. HSU’s only loss came on the road against another ranked opponent in Central Washington, which checks in at No. 2 in the regional poll.

HSU travels to face Simon Fraser on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.





































