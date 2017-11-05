HSU Men’s Basketball Falls in Second SoCal Tilt

Kenneth McCanless

HSU Athletics

ORANGE, Calif. – At Santiago Canyon College, playing in the Disney Division II Tip-Off Classic event, the Humboldt State men’s basketball team was unable to replicate its previous night’s success against Palm Beach Atlantic, falling to St. Leo by the final of 66-65.

Tyras Rattler Jr. led the way with 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting (2-of-7 from 3-point range), while Davasyia Haggar had a near double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds, shooting 5-of-8.

But in a game that saw the Jacks take a 28-18 lead before going on a 4:07 drought for the remainder of the first period, the Lions fought their way back into it to make it 28-26 at the half, outscoring HSU 40-37 in the second period to take the victory.

The Lumberjacks return to action Sunday, finishing up their action in the Classic with a game against Upper Iowa at 3:30 p.m.











































