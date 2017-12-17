HSU Men’s Basketball Stumbles Down Stretch, Falls to Seawolves

Andrew Goetz

HSU Athletics

ARCATA – Humboldt State men’s basketball erased a 10-point second half deficit, but was unable to hang with visiting Sonoma State down the stretch in Saturday’s 75-69 loss.

The Lumberjacks (3-9, 0-6 CCAA) saw an early eight-point lead and a 9-2 run by the Seawolves powered the visitors to a 38-31 edge advantage at the break. Sonoma’s bench was the key to its success in the first 20 minutes, and the reserves contributed all but seven of the team’s first half points. Jordan Fleck led the Seawolves with 13 points.

HSU, down by as much as 10 points in the second half, clawed its way back to 51-all with 11:13 to go, but couldn’t quite get over the hump, despite outscoring Sonoma 38-37 in the second half.

Kameron Curl led the Jacks with 18 points and connected on 8-of-10 from the free-throw line, while Justin Everett contributed 12 points in just 17 minutes. Davasyia Hagger chipped in 11, going 5-of-8 from the field.

“At times, we played well, executed, and shared the basketball,” said Head Coach Steve Kinder. “And defensively, that’s what generated those spurts. I thought we played winning basketball at times, and that was exciting to see. I think the hard work paid off from this week’s practices. However, down the stretch we continue to struggle in playing a full 40 minutes.”

HSU won the turnover battle, limiting themselves to 11 miscues to Sonoma’s 16. The Seawolves finished the game with 53 points off the bench.

The Jacks will host Miramar Sunday in Lumberjack Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.












































