HSU Men’s Basketball Wins Big in Home Opener

Kenneth McCanless

HSU Athletics

ARCATA – The Humboldt State men’s basketball team made the most of its opportunities and showed off its new-look offense as it defeated Pacific Union 110-66 Monday night in Lumberjack Arena.

The home team shot a blistering 69 percent from the field and 53 percent from three in the victory, as it took a 49-33 lead at the half and cruised home.

“I think that near 70 percent is a direct result of us only taking 17 three-pointers, and those 17 threes were good looks,” said Head Coach Steve Kinder. “We could’ve easily shot 30, 40 three-pointers tonight if we just pulled up in transition instead of attacking. I thought we stayed with the game plan well in that way.”

Calvin Young II led the Lumberjacks with 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field, and Jack Kaub contributed 15, also shooting 7-of-7 from the floor. Davaysia Haggar had 14 and Ashton Pomrehn each canned four threes to chip in 12 points. Six HSU players finished in double figures.

Tyras Rattler Jr. had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“What doesn’t show up on the stat line is Tyras’ stance defensively,” said Kinder. “His stance, out on the floor, is as good as anybody who’s put on a Lumberjack uniform in quite awhile. He’s really grown up as a defender and can really intimidate an opponent just by his stance as his quickness with his hands. We’re extremely happy with Tyras and his work ethic has been spot-on”

The bench came up big for the Jacks, with 60 points in the contest. The game was HSU’s first since going 1-2 in the Disney Tip-Off Classic in Southern California, and marks the Jacks last tune-up before their big showdown against rival Chico State on ESPN3 on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Lumberjack Arena. The Wildcats will bring a 1-1 record into the contest.

“I like our schedule,” said Kinder. “It’s worked out well where we got three really tough games down in Southern California early and then with this game here obviously built a lot of confidence tonight and that will generate I would think three great practices Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. I think this game in particular, playing as hard as we did, taking charges, grabbing loose balls, saving the ball out of bounds, those type of things will generate some focus to prepare for Chico. Obviously, Chico is a great basketball team with a great reputation, and this rivalry is second to none on the West Coast.”































