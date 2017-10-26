HSU Men’s Soccer Finishes Regular Season at San Francisco

Kenneth M. McCanless

HSU Athletics

ARCATA, Calif. – Looking to build on a dramatic 2-1 win over conference foe Cal State LA at home on Sunday, the HSU men’s soccer team hits the road again this Wednesday.

The Jacks will be looking to secure a berth in the CCAA conference tournament with a positive result in a game versus San Francisco State in their final contest of the regular season.

The squad showed its resiliency over the weekend, after falling 4-0 to Cal State Dominguez Hills on Friday, it rallied to secure the victory Sunday in a tense, back-and-forth, hard-fought affair. Gus Baxter and Isaiah Dairo provided the goals for the home team and goalkeeper Chris Cherms made a late lead stand up with some solid saves. Sunday’s win ran the Jacks’ record to 8-7, 5-6 CCAA conference.

The Gator team that the Jacks are facing is 9-4-2 with a 4-4-2 conference mark.
































