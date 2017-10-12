HSU sports roundup Oct. 11, 2017

Rick Macey

Mad River Union

ARCATA – It may be time to hit the alarm button for the Humboldt State volleyball team as the Lumberjacks lost to Cal State San Marcos 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-16).

The lopsided loss was on the heels of another three-set shellacking by UC San Diego the previous night at Lumberjack Arena.

“After the first set I wasn’t pleased with how we played,” said HSU head coach Kelly Wood. “We are making too many unforced errors. Unfortunately our team got progressively worse as the night went on and San Marcos was feeding off the mistakes we were making.”

The Jacks took a 5-1 lead in the first set and got off to a competitive start. San Marcos used a 5-0 run midway through the frame to even the score and take a 13-9 lead, and the Cougars never gave up the momentum en route to a 25-22 win.

It was all Cougars the rest of the way.

Alex Lolland led the Jacks with nine kills, Jessica Lammers finished with a team-high 13 assists, and Sarah Shively recorded 15 digs.

HSU Cross Country Teams Finish in Fourth Place at Triton Classic

LA JOLLA – The Humboldt State men’s and women’s cross country teams each finished in fourth place at Saturday morning’s Triton Classic hosted by UC San Diego.

The race started at the North Campus Athletic Fields and ended on the Triton Track. The event course featured grass and dirt trails and stretches of sidewalk. Despite hot and sunny weather conditions, HSU competed at a high level against primarily NCAA Division II West Region competition.

The one-two punch of Tatiana Gillick and Annie Roberts guided the women’s squad to its fourth place finish. Gillick and Roberts finished in third and fourth place, respectively. Gillick completed the 6k in 22:25.68, while Roberts finished in 22:27.37. Freshmen Cessair McKinney followed in 19th place, and Kayle Thompson was 31st overall.

The Lady Lumberjacks were ranked seventh in the recent U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association West Region Rankings and are receiving votes in the national poll.

For HSU’s men, Daniel Tull was the leader of the pack as he placed seventh in 26:58.37. Juniors Adam Grimmitt (27:08.97) and Dustyn Salomon (27:30.22) completed the 8k run in 11th and 19th place, respectively. Carson Cohn (31st, 28:20.52) and Anthony Palacio (42nd, 30:04.06) rounded out HSU’s scorers.

HSU will have two weeks to prepare for the California Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Championships hosted by Stanislaus State in Turlock.

Jacks wilt against Pomona in men’s soccer

POMONA – Wilting in the heat against fired up Cal State Pomona, the Humboldt State men’s soccer team fell 3-0 on Friday in the first leg of a SoCal swing.

HSU leading scorer Isaiah Dairo notched three shots, with one on goal, but Pomona outshot the Jacks 12-5.

Luis Najera Jr. struck first for the Broncos at the 10:16 mark. It was the only goal they needed.

“When you combine the long travel with the hot weather and the quality opponent, this was always going to be a very difficult game for us,” said HSU head coach Fred Jungeman.

The loss dropped the Jacks to the middle of the pack in CCAA at 6-4 overall, 3-3 in conference, while the Broncos moved to 9-3 overall, 5-2 CCAA.

Talbert saves HSU women’s soccer

LA JOLLA – HSU goalie Katelin Talbert stopped seven shots as the Jacks led early and corralled Cal Poly Pomona in the contest to win 1-0.

Alex Jenkins put the Jacks up at the 18:49 mark, with a header into the left side of the net that gave HSU a margin of victory it would not relinquish. It was one of Jenkins’ four shots on goal.

“Nobody will tell you that today was pretty, and if they do they are lying to you,” said HSU head coach Paul Karver. “Today was about a group of young women who felt the pressure and decided to excel as a team. Alex Jenkins scored a fantastic goal early, from there the back line locked things down. When Katelin Talbert plays like she did in goal today, we have the opportunity to do special things.”

The win improves HSU to 6-4-1 overall, 2-3-1 in the CCAA, and gives the Jacks something to continue to build on.
















