HSU Volleyball Falls to Broncos in Season Finale

Andrew Goetz

HSU Athletics

ARCATA – Humboldt State volleyball lost to Cal Poly Pomona in straight sets Saturday night in Lumberjack Arena. The Lumberjacks honored their six seniors prior to the regular season finale.

Saturday’s loss moves the Green and Gold to 3-21 overall and 2-16 in conference play to end the 2017 campaign.

HSU hit a season-low .017 against Cal Poly Pomona. The Broncos led from start to finish in the first set and won 25-13. The second frame was more competitive and featured two ties. With the set tied 3-3, Cal Poly Pomona scored 12 of the next 14 points en route to the 25-17 win. HSU twice took the lead, but Cal Poly Pomona compiled a set-high .326 hitting percentage in the third set. The Broncos took the match with a 25-15 victory in the third frame.

Lauren Reid led the Jacks with seven kills, while Kayla Costello registered a season-high 14 assists. Sarah Shively finished with a team-high 15 digs and two aces.











































