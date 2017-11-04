HSU Volleyball Opens Weekend Road Trip with Loss to Wildcats

Andrew Goetz

HSU Athletics

CHICO, Calif. – Humboldt State volleyball won the first set of the match, but was unable to carry the momentum in Friday’s 3-1 road loss to Chico State.

“Tonight was a much better showing for us relative to the last time we played Chico,” said HSU Head Coach Kelly Wood. “We will take away several positives from tonight. Our defensive game both at the net as well as in the back row was solid. We passed well for most of the match.”

The Jacks (3-16, 2-11 CCAA) trailed for most of the first set and needed a strong finish to earn the 25-23 win. Down 23-22, Savannah Horton and Lauren Reid bookended a Chico State setting error for set point.

Chico State got out to a 4-0 lead in the second frame and never looked back. The Wildcats took the set 25-17 and capitalized on six Green and Gold service errors.

“We have to limit our mistakes down the stretch in order to come out on top,” said Wood. “We did that in the first set, but we gave away too many points in others.”

HSU was unable to find offensive success in the third and fourth sets. The North Coast squad compiled a .023 and .077 hitting percentage, respectively, in the last two frames. Alex Lolland recorded six of her team-high 13 kills to close out the game.

Taylor Yancey finished with a season-high 35 assists in the loss, while Sarah Shively led the way with 24 digs.

The Jacks travel to face the Warriors of Stanislaus State Saturday in Turlock. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.


















































