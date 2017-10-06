HSU women kick it in gear with win

Rick Macey

Mad River Union

ARCATA – HSU’s women’s soccer team captured its first conference victory and the first points against Chico State since 2012 with a 2-1 win on Friday afternoon at College Creek Field.

The Lumberjacks platooned their way to their first conference win. “It felt like every time we made subs we were able to come at them in waves,” HSU head coach Paul Karver said. “The adjustments we were able to make at halftime really counteracted the adjustments they made, and the momentum we were able to get from that was huge.”

The Jacks scored their first goal at 36:35 on a great throw-in from Sabine Postma and flick-on from Jacquelyn Dompier leading to Lindsay Stoner having the chance to kick one home in a cool, collected fashion.

Next for HSU was a tally at 67:28 of the second half, as Jensen Smith and Taylor McMillin assisted Alex Jenkins, who finished off a nice feed into the box with a header into the net.

“Everybody that went into the game impacted it in a very positive way,” said HSU Head Coach Paul Karver. “The second half from the girls was absolutely fantastic.”

Jacks netminder Katelin Talbert made six saves and kept the visitors off the scoreboard until the waning moments of the game. Lia Kilgore finally scored for the Wildcats at 89:58 off an assist from Pooja Patel, knocking home a rebound of a shot off the crossbar.

Jenkins led the Jacks with three shots, two on goal, and one successful goal as HSU improved to Karver 5-3-1 overall.

Toros come back against HSU volleyball

CARSON – Humboldt State volleyball took a 2-0 set lead, but lost Friday’s road match against Cal State Dominguez Hills 3-2 (25-16, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 11-15) in the Torodome.

The Lumberjacks dropped to 2-9 overall and 1-4 in California Collegiate Athletic Association play. Dominguez Hills improved its overall record to 6-7 and 2-2 against conference opponents.

Janelle Ayala was HSU’s most efficient offensive weapon. She finished with 14 kills and a .619 hitting percentage. Ayala was also tied for the team lead with three blocks.

Lauren Reid led HSU with five kills in the first set and finished with 15 kills.

The Toros performed much better in the second set, but it wasn’t enough as the Jacks won 25-19. Once again Reid led the Jacks offensive effort, this time with six kills.

Dominguez Hills took a 4-0 lead in the third frame and the Toros’ .333 hitting percentage put them over the top. The Jacks trailed for the entire set.

Both offenses struggled in the fourth set, but the Toros had enough firepower to force a fifth with a 25-22 victory.

The Jacks fell behind 5-1 in the final frame and were unable to recover from the deficit. An HSU service error proved to be match point.

Heart Attack Jacks drop in OT

ARCATA – In a battle of CCAA unbeaten teams, the Heart Attack Jacks reappeared against Chico State and lost in double overtime 1-0.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Jacks, who fell to 3-1 in conference play.HSU head coach Fred Jungeman said HSU excelled in several aspects of the game.

“Chico’s a very strong team and put us under a lot of pressure at times,” coach Jungeman said, “but defensively we were very organized, we played smart, and we didn’t give a whole lot away.”

Mumbi Kwesele led the Jacks with three shots, two on goal, as HSU had nine shots. Isaiah Dairo and Frankie Calderon each had two shots with one on goal.

“We created some good chances,” coach Jungeman said. “We had opportunities to score, and the game really could have gone either way.”

Chico State tallied 19 shots, and collected 13 second-half fouls. Five yellow cards were also handed out between the two teams. HSU keeper Chris Cherms kept a clean net with three saves before the Wildcats scored the game-winner delivered by Justin Bethke with assists from Eruvey Arceta and Ryan Caro.

HSU women rule at cross country invite

SALEM – The Humboldt State women’s cross country team continues to provide evidence that it’s one of the West Region’s best squads as it finished first in front of NCAA Division I, II and III programs at Saturday’s Charles Bowles Invitational hosted by Willamette University in Oregon.

The weather was perfect for the North Coast team as the temperature hovered in the mid 50s. The course at Bush’s Pasture Park was mostly flat, and featured a few hills.

Three HSU women placed in the top 10 in the 5-kilometer race. Annie Roberts led the way in fifth place overall in 17:55.7. Joining Roberts in the top 10 were Tatiana Gillick (8th, 18:01.7) and Cessair McKinney (10th,18:06.9). Kaylee Thompson (13th, 18:13.7) and Rosa Granados (29th, 18:36.6) rounded out the HSU scorers.

“Tatiana has been coming around every week now,” said HSU head coach Jamey Harris. “She is fully healthy and was able to race better. Annie was feeling less than 100 percent, but still had a great race. The freshmen continue to mature, and they are racing more confidently and aggressively.”

HSU’s distance men placed 10th at the event. Top finisher for the Lumberjacks was Daniel Tull, who ran a personal best 25:28.3 and was the 13th runner to cross the finish line.

Dustyn Salomon also put together a strong race to place 31st, followed by Adam Grimmitt in 43rd, Carson Cohn in 51st, and Anthony Palacio in 102nd place.

The Jacks hit the road to San Diego to compete in the Triton Invite on Oct. 7.







