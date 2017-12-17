HSU Women’s Basketball Finishes Strong, Downs Seawolves

Andrew Goetz

HSU Athletics

ARCATA –

The Humboldt State women's basketball team established some positive momentum heading into the holiday break Saturday night with a 68-55 home victory over Sonoma State at Lumberjack Arena. The Jacks stretched out what was a 30-23 halftime advantage and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half en route to the victory.

Kindall Murie knocked down five of her nine three-point attempts and scored 17 points on a night that saw HSU shoot 43.5 percent (10-of-23) from distance on its way to a fifth consecutive win. The victory improves the Jacks to 6-5 overall on the season, 5-1 in the CCAA.

Isamar Conde paced the Jacks with 22 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and went 8-of-10 from the line.

"The team grinded out a win tonight," said Head Coach Michelle Bento-Jackson. "Every time Sonoma made a run we answered back with a big bucket which was huge for us. We did a much better job of taking care of the ball in the second half which resulted in a better shot selection."

The Jacks' defense continued to lead the way for the home squad, as they forced 21 Sonoma State turnovers and generated 23 points off the miscues.

"Coming into the game, it was a priority for us to disrupt what Sonoma wanted to do offensively," said Bento-Jackson. "I thought overall we did a good job of executing the scout and creating some transition opportunities for us."

It was a night in which the Jacks put their foot down on the accelerator late, as after one quarter, they held a slim 13-12 advantage over the visitors. They led by as much as nine in the second period and continued to add to their lead in the third, as they outscored the Seawolves 17-12 and took a 47-32 lead at the 2:17 mark. The Jacks cruised home in the fourth, never allowing their lead to dip under nine.

Looking forward, the Jacks now have a substantial break before their next game against Cal State Dominguez Hills at home on Dec. 29.

"I was a bit concerned not having played in 10 days," said Bento-Jackson. "However, I thought the team did a great job of coming to practice focused this past week during finals. Of course it is nice to get the win going into the Christmas break. Everyone will enjoy the time with family and friends and be ready to come back and get to work."