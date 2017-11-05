HSU Women’s Basketball Wraps Exhibition Season With Home Win Inbox x

Kenneth McCanless

HSU Athletics

ARCATA – The Humboldt State women’s basketball team continued a strong start to its season with a 99-72 exhibition win over Southern Oregon Saturday night in Lumberjack Arena. The Jacks, in their victory, shot 51 percent from the field, hit 50 percent from three, and managed to connect on all of their free throws.

“I’m very happy and proud of the way our team carried out our game plan,” said Head Coach Michelle Bento-Jackson. “Handling their press and executing against their zone were two keys for tonight’s game, and we passed with flying colors in both aspects.”

Kindall Murie led six Jacks in double figures with 18 points, hitting 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-6 from three. Tyla Turner had 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds, and Tyra Turner hit all of her seven shots, going 5-for-5 from the field (2-of-2 from three) and 2-2 from the line while scoring 14.

Postgame, her coach touted Murie as being very versatile and having made a conscious effort to contribute on the defensive end of the floor. Bento-Jackson also thought that after having shouldered such a burden in terms of minutes last year, Tyra Turner was benefiting this year from the addition of Tyla Turner, as both of them “play with such a motor, and so much energy.”

Bento-Jackson said she thought her team came out with a great deal of intensity and set the tone on the defensive end as well, with several charges taken and charges attempted. One way in which she’d like to see her squad improve is in yielding free throws, as Southern Oregon made it to the line 30 times on the game.

The coach commended the talent of her opposition, and said that from when the two squads met last year – an 89-72 Raiders win – it was, “night and day; I watched our game against Southern Oregon this week and it wasn’t pretty. We’re just a more mature team, we’re understanding things a lot better, we have more depth this year, and it really was a team win.”

Looking forward, the Jacks next compete against two quality regional opponents in the West Region Crossover Classic next Friday and Saturday in Fresno, as they take on first Seattle Pacific and then Western Washington.











































