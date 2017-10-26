HSU Women’s Soccer Concludes Season in San Francisco

Kenneth M. McCanless

HSU Athletics

ARCATA – Coming off a tough weekend in which they allowed just two goals but fell in two difficult 1-0 results, the Humboldt State women’s soccer team will face off against San Francisco State in the Bay Area on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The contest will be the conclusion of the team’s CCAA and regular season.

Going into the game, the Jacks sport a 6-9-1 overall record and a 2-8-1 conference mark. Alex Jenkins leads the team with seven goals, and 15 points overall.

Friday and Sunday proved unkind as the Jacks had plenty of opportunities – notching 16 shots against both Cal State Dominguez Hills and Cal State LA – but the home team simply couldn’t find the back of the net.

Coming into Wednesday's game, the Gators are 9-4-3, 4-3-3 in conference.
































