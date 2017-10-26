HSU Women’s Soccer Ends Season on High Note Against Gators

Kenneth M. McCanless

HSU Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.- In a game highlighted by the quality of the road squad’s possession, the Humboldt State women’s soccer team ended their season of tough CCAA competition with a 1-0 win at San Francisco State Wednesday afternoon.

It was Erin Siegel from close range off an assist from Lindsay Stoner that provided what would ultimately be the game-winning score at 86:05.

“The girls played well again today and there was a bit of validation with the goal,” said Head Coach Paul Karver. “The quality of the field made the game difficult to play but the girls did a fantastic job of possessing the ball and keeping it on the floor. Today showed how much technical and tactical class we have.”

Alex Jenkins led the Jacks with four shots, one on goal, and Niccole Mullens had three shots, with two on goal. HSU goalie Katelin Talbert tallied four saves on the day.

“At halftime we told the girls the goal was going to come from a wide service,” said Karver. “And with three minutes left Lindsay played a fantastic ball into Erin who finished it well. The best part about today is sending the seniors off with a win, ending on a high note like this is special.”

The win takes the Jacks' final record to 7-9-1 overall, 3-8-1 in the CCAA.
































