Humboldt State Athletics Accepting Hall of Fame Nominations

Andrew R. Goetz

HSU Athletics

HSU – Nominations are now being accepted for the Humboldt State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Nominees must have excelled in intercollegiate athletics during their HSU careers, with participation completed through the 2010-11 academic year. The Hall of Fame committee will determine final selection.

Worthy candidates will be honored in male and female categories, at a minimum. Other possible inductees include former coaches, athletics staff members and student-athletes from previous eras who may have been overlooked.

The submission deadline is June 4. All nominations should be sent to Andrew Goetz, Assistant Athletic Director, 1 Harpst St., Humboldt State University, Arcata, CA 95521. Nominations can also be submitted via email to arg511@humboldt.edu. Nominators are asked to please supply supporting information on candidates, including honors, accomplishments and records achieved.

Team nominations from specific years will also be accepted, but the group must be commemorating an anniversary of 15 years or more on a five-year increment (15th, 20th, 25th, etc.).

The formal induction ceremony will be held at a banquet scheduled for Friday, Oct. 5 as part of HSU's homecoming festivities. Honorees will also be recognized at halftime of the Sat., Oct. 6, football game against Simon Fraser. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.