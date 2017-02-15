Humboldt State Cross Country Collects USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

HSU Sports

NEW ORLEANS – The Humboldt State cross country program continues to earn recognition for its success in the classroom and in competition. Thee Lumberjacks and both teams collected U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors.

Megan Alfi, Kori Gilley and Annie Roberts represented the Green and Gold as individual all-academic selections. The individual All-Academic honor was awarded to student-athletes who compiled a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 and finished among the top 30 percent of eligible runners at his or her regional championships and/or the top half of the field at the NCAA Championships.

“Ultimately our goal is to get these student-athletes a degree, that’s our first priority, and then we balance that out with running,” said Head Coach Scott Pesch. “I am very proud of our GPAs collectively, men and women. And with Annie, Megan and Kori getting individual awards makes it that much sweeter. I am proud of our teams. This is the good stuff that they have been working hard for on and off the track. We have some really smart kids on our team, and this reflects that.”

The men’s and women’s teams captured All-Academic honors with 3.02 and 3.40 GPAs, respectively. Teams must have compiled a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and must have scored at an NCAA Division II regional meet to qualify for All-Academic awards.







