Humboldt State instructor turns in lost cash

Humboldt State Press Release

A good deed and some detective work reunited more than $1,000 with its owner at HSU last week.

“As I was walking by the HSU Library, I saw an envelope from a local bank just sitting on the ground,” says Biology instructor Daniel Burrell. “I picked it up and the first thing I noticed was how heavy it was. I thought there has to be a fair amount of money in here. Instantly I figured it was a student’s rent, scholarship, or tuition money. It wasn't too long ago that I was a student and so I remember how hard money was to come by.”

Burrell turned in the envelope, which contained $1,450, to the University Police. Evidence Technician Zan Mendonca was able to trace the bank slip back to the bank, who identified the owner. “We got lucky. He was stoked,” Mendonca says. “People just assume in this world that lost money is pretty much gone.”

UPD Chief Donn Peterson says the act - starting with Burrell turning in the money - reflects on the values of HSU. “There’s an awful lot of integrity on display,” he says.

For Burrell’s part, he was happy to turn someone’s week around. “I was so relieved that it found its way home,” he says.















