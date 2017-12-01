Humboldt State student missing since Nov. 25

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

MISSING HSU STUDENT

On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, Erin Elizabeth Henry, a Humboldt State University student, was reported missing to the Arcata Police Department.

Henry was last seen by a roommate in the 100 Blk of Samoa Blvd on Nov. 25, 2017. She has not been seen or heard from since. Henry's wallet, cell phone and car were located at her residence. Henry had recently suffered a broken ankle and is not able to walk without the aid of crutches or a knee scooter.

Henry's disappearance is out of character, according to friends and family.

Henry is described as a 22-year-old white female, 5 foot 8 inches, thin build with blond hair and hazel eyes. Henry has a distinctive tattoo on her left forearm of a large red poppy flower with the inscription "Anna Rowland 1993-2016" written along the stem (photos are available on the APD Facebook page)

Anyone who has seen Erin Henry or has information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the APD at (707) 822-2428.















