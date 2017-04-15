UPDATED: 19-year-old Humboldt State student stabbed to death on Spear Avenue

City of Arcata

ONE DEAD AFTER FIGHT AT ARCATA HOUSE PARTY

On April 15, 2017 at approximately 3 a.m., officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to the 1100 Block of Spear Avenue on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim bleeding from multiple stab wounds. Officers immediately began life saving efforts. The man was eventually transported to Mad River Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The assault occurred as the result of an argument at the party.

The identity of the deceased, a 19-year-old male HSU student, will not be released until appropriate notifications have been made.

A 23 year old McKinleyville resident, has been taken into custody related to the incident.

The APD is actively investigating and asks for anyone with information about this incident to call the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2428.

ARCATA – A Humboldt State University student was stabbed and killed last night, according to a university press release (see below). No further details are immediately available.

HSU Student Dies After Stabbing

April 15, 2017 - 10:02am

A 19-year-old Humboldt State University student was stabbed and killed last night, and Arcata Police have detained a suspect.

The name of the student is being withheld while family is being notified.

The incident occurred at an off-campus location. The investigation is being led by Arcata Police Department, with support from the University Police Department.

HSU officials are reaching out to the family of the student, and will be offering counseling and other support for friends, faculty, and others on campus who knew him.

Students who are in need of support during this time are encouraged to contact the Dean of Students office at 707.826.3504 or visit that office in Siemens Hall 211.