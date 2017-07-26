Humboldt State University Police Department Receives Grant to Fight Alcohol-related Crime

Humboldt State University

ARCATA – The Humboldt State University Police Department was awarded a $20,150 grant from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to battle alcohol-related crime.

The grant funds will be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors and obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs. The Humboldt State University Police Department will conduct specialized enforcement activities such as minor decoy and shoulder tap operations to combat sales of alcohol to minors. Officers will receive training to recognize fake IDs and conduct “trap door” (fake ID) operations in local bars.

In addition to enforcement activities, HSUPD will use the grant funds to launch “I Count”, an open dialogue program to talk about the realities and consequences of alcohol use and abuse, as well as prevention and resources. “I Count” provides students with a deeper understanding of the negative impact alcohol can have on their lives and gives them knowledge, perspective, and self-empowerment to make healthy choices.

The Humboldt State University Police Department was one of only 52 agencies statewide to be awarded an ABC grant through the Grant Assistance Program, which was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies. The program was designed to put bad operators out of business, keep alcohol away from minors, and bring penalties such as fines or revocations against businesses that violate the law. ABC’s mission is to provide the highest level of service and public safety through licensing, education, and enforcement. The Humboldt State University Police Department is excited to partner with ABC to reduce the number of alcohol related incidents that negatively affect our community.



































































