Humboldt’s homeless ‘point in time’ count sees drop from 1,180 to 668

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – A biennial count of the number of homeless persons in Humboldt County on a single winter night shows a significant drop from 2015, possibly due to having fewer volunteer counters.

Another explanation is that the county’s varied efforts at reducing homeless are having a positive effect.

Preliminary information on the “point in time” count was released last week. A total of 668 people who experienced homelessness were counted on the night of Feb. 27.

That’s a reduction from the 1,180 homeless people counted in 2015.

Conducted by the Humboldt Housing and Homeless Coalition, the count is a prerequisite to receiving federal grants.

Over 15 agencies and 80 volunteers – including homeless people – participated in the count, with Eureka and the Arcata area having the highest numbers.

A May 18 press release from the county’s Department of Health and Human Services describes the count as providing “important information” but qualifies that it’s not a “scientific survey” with precise accuracy.

“The number of people counted each year is to some extent dependent on the number of volunteers available to do the counting,” according to the release. “There were fewer volunteers this year, which could in part account for the lower number of homeless people counted.”

Contributing to that is the lack of a counting effort in Southern Humboldt due to non-participation of volunteers. Southern Humboldt accounted for 124 of the unsheltered people in the 2015 count.

Various agencies and municipal governments have prioritized housing in their social service efforts. The Department of Health and Human Services press release states that “it seems likely that some of the rehousing efforts in the past year are having an impact.”

These include the “housing first” collaboration between the county and the City of Eureka and state housing programs that are part of CalWORKs.

The count’s numbers were collected from surveying efforts that began on the morning of Feb. 28. The volunteer surveyors asked people about their age, mental health status and where they slept on Feb. 27.

The preliminary data is divided into two categories – sheltered and unsheltered. Sheltered homeless were those who slept in temporary places such as emergency shelters and transitional housing.

Unsheltered homeless slept in cars, parks, abandoned buildings or other places not designed for sleeping. Of the 668 people counted, 350 were unsheltered.

In Eureka, 206 unsheltered persons were counted, the count’s highest number. In 2015, 513 unsheltered homeless people were counted in Eureka.

The second-highest tally location was the Arcata area, where 78 unsheltered people were counted. That compares with 132 counted in the Arcata area in 2015.

Fifteen unsheltered homeless people in “households without children” were counted in Manila. Nineteen unsheltered people were counted in the McKinleyville/Trinidad area, compared to 33 in 2015.

Of the homeless who were sheltered on the night of the count, two slept at the Arcata House Partnership’s Extreme Weather Shelter. The partnership’s family shelter housed 25 people.

An additional 31 people were housed at two other Arcata House Partnership facilities.

The Department of Health and Human Services receives $150,000 of Measure Z public safety sales tax revenue annually for a rapid re-housing program that had placed 34 chronically homeless people into permanent housing on the night of the count.

Of the count’s total, 53 people were under the age of 18. Two-hundred-and-eight of the adults counted reported having a substance abuse disorder and 79 were veterans.

Men were a majority, with 452 counted compared to 206 females. Ten people didn’t identify with a specific gender.

The majority of those counted – 540 people – were white.

