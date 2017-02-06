HumCo General Plan: 17 years & counting

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – After almost 17 years of review and debate, the Board of Supervisors has been told that a final version of the General Plan Update is near.

At the Jan. 24 supervisors meeting, Planning Director John Ford said a traffic impact analysis is incomplete and needs more internal review than anticipated. But he added that a target date of July 2017 is still viable for the board’s final review of the update and Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR).

“You’ll notice that there is a little bit of flex time between the work on the FEIR and when we start – or are projected to start – public hearings in July,” Ford said. “We believe that the time that we’re losing now can be made up within that period and we still believe that the overall schedule is intact.”

Under the newest update schedule, a draft environmental impact report (EIR) for the update will be circulated for public comment in early March. “We believe that we should be able to bring a final general plan along with a final EIR back before the board’s consideration beginning in July of 2017,” said Ford.

The county has continually failed to meet General Plan Update schedules but Fifth District Supervisor Ryan Sundberg was optimistic. “I don’t think anybody believes that we’re going to have the General Plan done but this calendar looks real,” he said.















