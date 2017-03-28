If your mouth is running at the Supes’ meeting, well, so is the meter

Flib Flezner

Madness Ribber Funion

HUMBOLDT, APRIL 1 – Not enough of one thing and plenty of another. That’s the reality confronting local leaders in balancing resources.

Following a costly study, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has decided to tap an abundant Humboldt County resource –public bloviation – and will charge for public comment as a way to shore up the General Fund.

Public speakers will be charged an initial rate of 21 cents per second, which works out to $37.80 for an initial three minutes at the podium per day. Members of the public who wish to speak on multiple items will see their rate double for each additional trip to the podium.

County Administrative Officer Amy Nilsen said the rates were based upon actual costs to the county. “When you consider the cost for staff time, Access Humboldt and overhead for everyone to sit there and listen to the same speakers over and over again, it works out to about $13 per minute” Nilsen said. “Over the course of a year, that’s a big hit to the General Fund.”

“Some members of the public take three minutes at the podium every time the Board calls for public comment,” Nilsen said. “One person can easily take up 30 minutes or more of the county’s time every Tuesday.” Nilsen paused before adding, “And he does.”

With the multiplier, a second three-minute trip to the podium would cost the speaker $75.60. A third trip would cost $151.20.

A member of the public who takes 10 trips to the podium in a single day would pay $19,353.60 for their last turn, and a total of $38,669.40 for the day.

The fee would generate nearly $1.74 million yearly.

Revenue generated by the new public speaking fee will go into a special fund to support mental health programs, including intervention for people with a manic addiction to public speaking.

Taking a cue, Arcata officials were looking at ways to monetize all the yelling that goes on in its streets.

"Like the saying goes," said First District Supervisor Rex Bohn, "Free speech isn't free."
















