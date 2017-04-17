‘I’m on drugs and drunk’ declares Super-Drunk Stumblebum

• Friday, April 7 2:46 a.m. Our tale begins with a casually attired gentlethief striding towards the hills on Seventh Street, toting a pizza nicked from a Uniontown supermarket. Alas, his shadowy galumph toward a quiet remove to assimilate the ill-gotten pie was interrupted by handcuffs.

8:19 a.m. A man awoke at a bed-and-blechfast of his own design on the north side of the award-winning Intermodal Transit Facility, his luxo accommodations including the pay phone under which he’d slept and the small galaxy of beer bottles swirling around his head.

9:20 a.m. A boy removed the locked doorknob from his room and ran away in the middle of the night.

...

