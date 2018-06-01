Interim Police Chief could be Richard J. Ehle

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The City Council is being asked to appoint Richard J. Ehle as interim police chief.

His description, from a staff report for the Wednesday, June 6 council meeting:

"The City of Arcata is fortunate to obtain the interim services of Mr. Richard “Rick” Ehle. Key experience Mr. Ehle offers is 25 years with the Oakland Police Department rising to the level of Captain; four years with the California Department of Corrections as Assistant Director, Office of Investigative Services; and then Chief of Capitola Police Department for almost nine years until his retirement. He is currently a Partner, Senior Consultant, and Chief Operating Officer for Belcher, Ehle, Medina & Associates, a consultant firm that provides a full spectrum of services with special emphasis on public safety (Police and Fire), including interim placements. Chief Ehle’s previous Interim Chief of Police assignments include seven months with the City of Ione, CA, and 10 months with City of Parlier, CA."

APD Lt. Bart Silvers has been serving as acting police chief following the recent resignation of Police Chief Tom Chapman.

A number of individuals have reportedly applied for the permanent position of police chief, including some officers presently serving with APD.

Developing...















