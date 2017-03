Mad River Union

ARCATA & ENVIRONS – International Women's Day saw a massive turnout on the Plaza, as women of all ages, and men as well, joined hands in a giant circle.

Also, a group of 30 McKinleyville and Northeast Preparatory Academy students gathered at Moonstone beach today in honor of International Women's day to demonstrate the significance of women in society by creating this symbolic image. They participated in A Day Without a Woman by not attending school.