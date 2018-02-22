Is McKinley going to be mob-demolished?

Mad River Union

ARCATA PLAZA – For not the first time, some McKinley statue opponents are issuing veiled threats about toppling the Plaza fixture.

Anonymous flyers taped to the statue's base today refer to it as a "POS statue," and say that it "is coming down regardless of the city council's decision."

Similar statements have been made at Plaza scoping sessions and in online fora.

Tonight's City Council meeting suggests a range of possible alternatives the council may take, from no action to ordering the statue's removal to placement of an advisory measure on the November ballot.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m.














