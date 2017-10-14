Jacks tumble from ranks of unbeaten at Central Washington

Rick Macey

Mad River Union

ELLENSBURG – Humboldt State’s offense was missing in action and the defense had no answers against host Central Washington as the Lumberjacks dropped their first game of the season 55-27 Saturday afternoon.

No. 13 Central Washington was ranked ahead of No. 17 HSU in last week’s coaches poll. The Jacks are certain to tumble on the national Division II chart.

“We got outplayed plain and simple,” said HSU head coach Rob Smith. “On this day, Central Washington was much better than we were. We did not force a punt until the fourth quarter, we didn’t score an offensive touchdown until the third quarter, and we were unable to run the football the way we need to run the football. Credit to Central Washington, they were better than we were today.”

The Jacks fell behind 14-0 in the first 10 minutes and trailed by 20 at halftime.

The Wildcats ran 80 offensive plays as HSU allowed a season-high 546 yards of total offense. Central Washington’s attack was balanced with quarterback Reilly Hennessey tossing five touchdowns, and passing and rushing for a combined 334 yards. Hennessey paced the rushing attack with 118 yards and Christian Cummings added 85 on the ground.

HSU quarterback Robert Webber was sacked four times and was constantly pressured by the Wildcats defense. The Jacks offense was impotent until the second half. Webber finished with 326 passing yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

Running back Ja’Quan Gardner was held to 64 rushing yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry. It was the senior’s lowest rushing total since gaining 15 yards last season against Chadron State.

The Jacks defense got them on the board trailing 14-0 in the first quarter. Nose tackle Sefa Taunau’u pounced on a loose ball in the end zone after the Wildcats botched an attempt for an easy touchdown.

HSU’s offense was silent until late in the third quarter when Webber connected with receiver Marjani Ellison for a 14-yard touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Scott Lawson scooped up a blocked punt for a quick six, and Chase Krivashei caught a 29-yard touchdown pass.

That’s all the scoring by HSU.

“We have to pick ourselves back up and get ready for an Azusa team that will come in here with a great deal of purpose,” said Smith. “We start the second round of the GNAC now. As poorly as we played and as thoroughly as we got beat, it’s just one loss. We are home the next two weeks and that’s important.”

HSU hosts Azusa Pacific in Redwood Bowl Saturday at 6 p.m. The Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2017 will be recognized at halftime, and all HSU students, faculty and staff receive free admission with campus ID.
















