Jacks Well-Represented on GNAC Football All-Academic Team

Andrew Goetz

HSU Athletics

PORTLAND, Ore. – Seven Humboldt State student-athletes were recognized as Great Northwest Athletic Conference Football All-Academic Team selections Friday afternoon.

James Bain, Alex Cappa, Isaiah Hall, Chase Krivashei, Jared Layel, Sam Madden and Robert Matthews represented the Green and Gold on the All-Academic Team. To qualify for the team, a student-athlete must be of sophomore standing or greater, must be in their second season of competition at the nominating institution and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or greater.

Cappa and Layel are three-time selections to the All-Academic Team, while Krivashei has earned the recognition for academic excellence four times.

Forty-six GNAC football players were named to the All-Academic Team.

HSU faces Western State Colorado today, Saturday in Gunnison. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.











































