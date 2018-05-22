Jacoby plaque wording approved

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The blank boulder at Eighth and H streets across from Jacoby’s Storehouse won’t stay that way, now that replacement plaque wording has been approved.

Removed March 6 over its offensive and misleading reference to “Indian troubles,” the brass marker for Registered Historical Landmark No. 783 – the Jacoby Building – will be recreated and put back in place with the offending sentence simply deleted.

The matter was discussed at last week’s meeting of the Historic Landmarks Committee. The revised wording was submitted to the Trinidad Rancheria, the Yurok Tribe and Wiyot Tribe, but only the Wiyot responded, offering approval.

Cost of the replacement is estimated at about $2,700.















