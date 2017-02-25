Jails can’t treat mental illness

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT —Imprisonment is intended to protect the mentally ill from themselves and from others, says longtime mental health patient Ann Marie Carlsmith.

Yet the nominal protection has often been a razor sharp, two-edged sword in her turbulent experience.

Arrest and incarceration immerse a hallucinating, hyper manic and terrified prisoner in a wolfish, mortifying criminal culture, she says. Physically, you are confined in an icy cell of sublunary darkness and gloom. It is barbarous, like a tomb, a scene of squalor from a Charles Dickens novel.

Carlsmith graphically describes being in an overnight holding cell: “No food, no blankets, one thin layer of clothing, a little sink and a little toilet. It’s freezing cold and you’re nearly naked.”

Frustration becomes unbearable. She has multiple scars from scratching herself until she bled. In an Oregon jail, she hung herself upside down and dropped herself on her head. “People assumed I was suicidal. I think I was desperately asking for help.” Arrested more often than she can remember, Carlsmith knows what it is like to be locked away in a Humboldt safety cell for inmates considered actively suicidal.

“Six officers escort me down to this cell, with a Taser drawn and at-the-ready. It’s a bare cell with a single, barred floor drain, semi-padded walls, no sink, nothing. They throw me down, take off all my clothes and hand me a bristly plastic turtle shell as cover, then they back out. I’m left in there. It’s very cold and I’m generally guarded by men. A lot of the time I was naked because the turtle shell was so bristly and very uncomfortable. It felt like a concentration camp to me. I thought I was in a nightmare. I thought, ‘This cannot be the United States!’ A lot of my jail experiences have been like that.”

Once, she recalls, she was in solitary confinement for some 36 days. Each of the mentally ill inmates is put in a single cell “because you might hurt yourself or hurt others. From my observation, most of the women who were in single cells were more mentally ill than criminal. There was lots of crying and typical post-traumatic stress behavior.”

She calls treatment in Humboldt County jail “very mixed.” Handcuffed and frisked, “you are intentionally made to feel very uncomfortable when first taken into custody. Their working assumption is that most people coming in are under the influence of chemicals. They want to punish you and make you stop doing these things.” They have no knowledge of the science and organic nature of addiction.

On the other hand, Carlsmith says many police officers do recognize the symptoms of mental illness. The generality of Humboldt Sheriff’s deputies and Arcata police officers have been respectful when she has acting out: climbing to the tops of buildings or trees or throwing herself in front of a car.

Such behavior, she emphasizes, is what the French call a cri de coeur, a cry of the heart, a plea for professional care and clinical treatment.

“The police do want to protect me; but the only way they know how to protect me is to arrest me. That’s a lot of what’s happened to me and other [mentally ill] people. It then leaves me with a criminal record, mug shots on the Internet, an inability to get jobs. It’s a very vicious circle.”

Here and there she has been accosted by police who were chauvinistic, even vicious, and destitute of imaginative empathy. The victim and the officer can wind up intensely frustrating one another, with injurious consequences.

There is some mental health care in the Humboldt County jail, Carlsmith says, but it is not sustaining. She credits Dr. Mark Lamers, mental health clinical psychologist in the Department of Health and Human Services, “who realized from the first I didn’t belong in jail. He respected me and treated me with dignity and compassion and that started to make a change. He and his team are very good.”

Carlsmith says suicide prevention is much better in Humboldt County than elsewhere, but she condemned her treatment at Sempervirens Psychiatric Health Facility as authoritarian, impersonally bureaucratic, overly reliant on sedation and woefully short of permanent clinicians.

“In general they just drug you,” she said. “It tends to be almost as bad as jail because there’s a punitive attitude of ‘To be there, you must have done something wrong,’” e.g., alcohol or other chemical abuse.

“The first place you go is a room with clouded glass. You’re given drugs and the staff can see you from behind windows, but you can’t see them. Men and women are left together in the same room and left alone with no human contact. It’s called the Crisis Stabilization Unit. I think it’s absolutely stupid to take someone who is in the most severe mental crisis possibly of their entire life, and having possibly attempted suicide, and you don’t talk to them for 24 hours! The unit is an assembly line essentially. Even if you’re moved into the in–patient hospital, the treatment is basically to medicate you and take care of the absolute minimum to get you released.”

Knowledgeable about Alcoholics Anonymous and other 12 step programs, Carlsmith says AA in particular is too preoccupied with moral improvement to the neglect of clinical treatment.

“Only five percent of the people recover who go into a 12-step or clinical treatment program that is abstinence-based,” she pointed out.

She believes the sky-high, 95 percent failure rate stems from AA’s adherence to moral absolutes. “It’s black-and-white. It’s moralistic and can be very punitive. They try to motivate you with guilt and fear and manipulate that. Bill Wilson [AA founder] never intended that, I don’t think, but it’s been corrupted.”

The program can make people who fall short feel worse, inadequate, deeply depressed and even suicidal, she said.

Carlsmith considers Harm Reduction Therapy more prudent and realistic. Gaining attention in Humboldt, the program rejects the “quit now and forever” regimen in favor of personal goals reached with sensible steps that manage addictive behavior with coping mechanisms short of total abstinence.















