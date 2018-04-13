Mad River Union

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend, James Mac Sorter (Jim) passed away peacefully at his home on March 30, 2018. He was a lifelong educator and esteemed public school administrator whose positive impacts on the local students and teachers he worked with will be felt for many years.

In retirement, Jim loved to travel the world and was especially fond of his work with the Grupo Ecológico de la Costa Verde, Marine Turtle Preservation Project in San Pancho, Mexico. At home he worked with the homeless, serving meals, and providing clothing and community to those in need.

He was extremely proud to be an active member of the Humboldt Bay Veterans for Peace Chapter 56 where he volunteered as the editor for the monthly newsletter “The Foghorn” and happily spent many windy, cold hours working on the original peace ship, the Golden Rule when she was moored in Samoa, California.

He is survived by his wife, sister, three sons, step-daughter and numerous grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of Jim Sorter’s life will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Redwood Lounge at Redwood Park in Arcata, California.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to make a donation to the Veterans for Peace, Chapter 56 Golden Rule Project. vfpgoldenruleproject.org/















