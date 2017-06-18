Janine Volkmar’s Crab Gab: Lucky ladies

“It started around 25 years ago. Vince Conley had these beat-up old Kentucky Fried chicken buckets,” said Ellen Barthman, Crabs board member. “He’d go up in the stands with tickets in one bucket and money in the other.”

That’s how the popular Fifty-Fifty draw started at the Crabs games. Now high school girls work the Fifty-Fifty as a summer job.

Fans buy tickets up until the end of the seventh inning. In the eighth, the ticket sellers pick a small child to draw the winning ticket. Half of the money goes to support the Crabs and half goes to the winning ticket holder. You must be present to win.

This summer the Fifty-Fifty ladies are Kaitlin Burke, Gracie Clark, Sophia Belton and Maddie Lende. Burke is in her fourth year selling tickets, but the other three are all newbies.

Lende sold pies, cheesecakes, and programs last year. She’ll be a senior at McKinleyville High in the fall and is excited to be selling tickets instead of pies.

The four traverse the bleachers with ease, calling it their “workout.”

Clark, who will be a senior at Arcata High in the fall, plays softball and does crossfit. “We’ll all have nice legs by the end of summer,” she joked.

They are a team, working each section of bleachers together at a time. Burke said she likes “being able to interact with the fans and work together with the team.”

“We divide and conquer together,” Lende added.

It’s not an easy job to keep handfuls of tickets straight and make change out of money belts while climbing the bleachers. Money and tickets do get dropped, not only by the sellers but by the fans.

A woman told Belton, “I dropped $10 under the bleachers but it’s for you.” Belton, who will be a junior at Arcata High, told the story with a smile. It’s all new and fun to her. “I dropped all my tickets the other day,” she added.

But the Fifty-Fifty ladies take pride in their job. They rattled off the exact figures of how much money they collected for the Crabs on the previous two days: $591 on Friday and $381 on Saturday. That adds up to a lot of support.

Burke, an Arcata High graduate who will be entering CR in the fall, remembered the best collection from the previous year. “Last year the biggest was $2,700 for the winner.”

Holidays and the Oyster Fest are good ticket-selling days, so the ladies will be busy this weekend, with both Father’s Day and the bivalve bonanza.

There have even been winners who donated the whole thing to the Crabs. “Grace Kerr from the Crabgrass Band won and donated the proceeds back to the Crabs,” Barthman said. Now that’s a devoted fan!

“That money was used to create Crusty the Crab,” Barthman continued. Artist Ella Zerlang created Crusty, the team mascot. Little and big kids love to pose for photos with the enormous, baseball cap wearing crustacean.

Fifty-Fifty can be a difficult job, too. Facing the huge number of fans, many waving fists filled with dollar bills, can be daunting. But it gets easier as the season goes on. Faces become familiar, and winners are always happy.

Fans will remember ticket sellers of the past such as Louisa Osborne. Her exuberant personality could not be missed amid the noise of the game and the music of the band. “Louisa Osborne was a superstar,” said Tracy Mack, Crabs board secretary. “She revolutionized the Fifty-Fifty.” Osborne moved to Texas but sent a letter to the Crabs last year that was included in the program.

After the drawing the Fifty-Fifty ladies clean up their tickets and get ready for the next game. Fifty-Fifty, anyone?
















