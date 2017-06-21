Janine Volkmar’s Crab Gab: The O’Dowd family’s double header

I wrote about Mike O’Dowd last year. He and Fred Lomeli are the dedicated guys who keep the Crabs playing on lush green grass. They mow every day, rake out the dirt after every game, pick up trash blown onto the field and strive for the perfection that makes the Arcata Ball Park the envy of every visiting team. They even weed by hand so that no stray dandelion will affect a bouncing run.

But O’Dowd is also a family man. I couldn’t resist photographing him and his family when I saw them at a game dressed in matching tie-dye Crabs shirts. He was hanging out, drinking a cold one, with his twin daughters entwined around him.

Jasmine and Cassidy are fraternal twins who will be in first grade at Jacoby Creek in the fall. Jasmine was born first by 13 minutes. Cassidy said she gets the “which one is which?” question all the time. Those in the know can tell them apart by Jasmine’s two missing front teeth. “Cassidy has lost six teeth,” she said. “I’ve only lost two.” Jasmine reported that the going rate from the Tooth Fairy is a dollar.

The twins’ mother is Dr. Alison Purcell O’Dowd, a professor at Humboldt State whose interests include environmental science, ecological restoration and aquatic ecology. She’s the reason they moved to the area when she started teaching here. Mike left his stockbroker job in the Bay Area and started his dream job taking care of the ballpark.

All four were having fun at the Crabs game last week. Yet even as his kids tickled and wiggled like puppies in his lap, O’Dowd was still talking about the field and his mentor, Lomeli.

“If I had the extra millions to put into it, I’d name the field after him,” Mike said. “He’s an inspiration to me. I’m so lucky to have a chance to work with him.”

Lomeli works part time now, after 43 years with the City of Arcata. He usually works Tuesdays and Wednesdays unless he’s needed for something special. And special is what the field looks like – lovingly tended and not an invasive weed in sight.

Thanks, Dr. O'Dowd, for bringing your family here.
















