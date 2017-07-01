Janine Volkmar’s Crab Gab: When the Crabs are away, who will play?

But as I walked down the concrete path to the bleachers I heard voices.

Then I heard that sound that says summer! The crack of a bat as it hits a nice one, past the outreaching glove of an infielder, all the way deep into outfield.

I turned the corner past the empty band bleachers and met a couple of people who filled me in on what was going on while the Crabs were gone.

Ethan Fischel, a Eureka High student, was working the cash box for admissions. He's in his second year playing infield and pitching for the Humboldt Eagles, an American Legion team.

Cindy Finck was working the concession stand. She's a parent volunteer for the Eagles as her son Garrison Finck also plays infield and pitches for the team.

I learned a lot about the teams from both of them.

“American Legion is for players 19 and under,” Finck told me. “Most are seniors but some have graduated. They are the best players from Del Norte to South Fork.”

Many of them go on to play for the Crabs.

“Wyatt Tucker did,” Fischel added.

Then Finck told me about yesterday’s games and the visiting team from Perth, Australia. Something about a player messing up and a blue sequined dress bought at Ross. This I had to see.

The Perth Colts were playing Siskiyou Post 122 that afternoon and the Eagles were slated to play Siskiyou that night.

“The Eagles won all four games yesterday,” Finck said proudly.

I ambled over to the third base bleachers where, since only four other fans were sitting, I had my choice of seats, but not before sneaking down into the dugout to meet the coach.

Perth was being coached by none other than a former Crabbie pitcher (‘94-’96), Steve Fish. Fish went to College of the Redwoods and then to the University of Nebraska. He was drafted by the Angels but eventually made it back to his home in Australia. This is his eighth year of bringing a team from Perth for a four week tour. They will play in Portland, Boise, and Bend after this, he told me.

“It’s self-funded by the parents,” he said. He smiled when I asked about the blue dress and gave me permission to come onto the field after the game.

The Colts trailed Siskiyou in the sixth and seventh but showed a lot of energy and hustle in the eighth. These players from Down Under could really hit and they could steal bases too.

It was fun to watch little kids go up to the fence to say hi and to hear the players tell them, “Hi Mate.” Perth had its enthusiastic supporters in the stands, too. James and Lisa Whitlock had come from Dubai to watch their son David pitch and play first base.

“They’ve played seven games in four days,” Lisa Whitlock said. Both parents listed the places represented on the team: Dubai, Guam, Perth, Canberra, even New York.

“It’s an international team,” James Whitlock said. The Whitlocks are Americans living in Dubai.

The Perth Colts romped from behind to win 14-13 and Coach Fish spoke to them about resiliency in their after game huddle.

Then the fun began. The players circled around Kyle Pike, a pitcher and third baseman. He’d brought the wrong uniform, David Whitlock told me afterwards. His punishment? Take off that uniform inside the protective circle and put on the blue sequined dress and wear it until the game tomorrow.

It took a while since there was some difficulty about the neckline versus the armhole being pulled over his head. I stayed discreetly outside the circle until Pike posed in unabashed glory in the outfit.

“I’ll probably get a few whistles,” he said.

I told him that the city council members dressed in drag for charity games so not to feel alone. He gave me one of those Aussie smiles as his teammates surrounded him. And then they were off to dinner.

