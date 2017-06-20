Janis Jean Saunders • Sept. 11, 1929 – June 15, 2017

Janis, or “Mimi,” as she was known to her grandchildren, was a generous and loving woman who deeply valued spending time with her loved ones.

Born and raised in Eureka, Janis Jean Moore attended Nazareth Convent Elementary School, graduated from Eureka High School in 1946, and went to work for Eureka City Schools as a bookkeeper.

In 1951, she met the love of her life, Glenn Walter Saunders, on a blind date, and they married that same year in Crescent City. Janis then moved to Trinidad to join Glenn, where they owned and operated the Trinidad Store and later built and operated Saunders Market (now Murphy’s Market) and Saunders Plaza for a total of 30 years.

While working in the market and raising their three children, Janis was closely involved in the restoration of the Holy Trinity Church. She was a charter member of the Holy Trinity Guild, a member of the Trinidad Civic Club since 1952, and a member of the Redwood Nile Club.

Janis, along with her husband Glenn, left a lasting legacy by donating land and funds for the Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Library and Saunders Park.

Janis was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Glenn Walter Saunders, in 2015; an infant son, Kent Richard Saunders; her parents, James Bryan and Emma Isabel (DeMartin) Moore of Eureka; her maternal grandparents, Pietro Luigi and Agnes (O’Grady) DeMartin (originally DeMartini) of Klamath; her paternal grandparents, James B. and Rebecka J. (Shaw) Moore of Illinois; her brother, James B. Moore; her sister, Patricia (Moore) Clark; and her brother-in-law, John Tulley.

Janis is survived by her sons, Steven (Kelly) and Larry; her daughter, Gail (Mitch Ward); her sister-in-law, Beth (Saunders) Tulley; her grandchildren Raquel (Carlos Garcia) and David Saunders, Melissa Saunders, Susie, Chris and Vanessa Babot; nieces and nephews Janet (Tulley) Eldridge and Tom Tulley; Paul, Thomas, and Sandra Clark; Gil, John, and Johanna Moore; numerous cousins; special family member Martha Saunders; and special Trinidad friends Tom and Anne Odom.

We would like to acknowledge the following for their loving care: Dr. Marcelle Mahan and Kate Vogelsang, Mad River Home Health, Hospice of Humboldt and the many wonderful caregivers, especially the Visiting Angels, Rocio Hernandez, Susie Babot and Chris Babot.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Holy Trinity Church in Trinidad, at a time to be determined later. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Glenn and Janis Saunders Scholarship Fund at Humboldt Area Foundation, 363 Indianola Rd., Bayside, CA 95524, or to the Holy Trinity Church, PO Box 2367, McKinleyville, CA 95519.

