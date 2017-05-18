Josiah’s mother offers $10,000 reward for info leading to arrest, conviction of son’s killer

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT STATE – At an afternoon press conference on the Humboldt State Quad, Charmaine Lawson offered a $10,000 reward for information in connection with the knife slaying of her son, David Josiah Lawson, on Easter weekend at an Arcata house party.

She also appealed for donations in any amount on her Facebook page.Donations to the family may be offered via a Gofundme page.

Arcata Police Chief Tom Chapman accompanied Lawson at the press conference and urged anyone with information to dial APD at (707) 822-2428.

Those with information may also call the District Attorney's Office at (707) 445-7411 or Lawson's attorney, Justin Sanders, at (213) 426-5000 ext. 1000.

More details later today.













