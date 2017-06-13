Karen Court resident shot during burglary

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

MAN SHOT DURING INTERRUPTED BURGLARY

On Monday, June 12 at about 11:16 a.m., the Arcata Police Department received a report of a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Karen Court. Upon the officers' arrival, they located the victim with a gunshot wound to his right hand and left bicep.

The victim stated that he had come home from work and found that his front door had been forced open. The victim entered his residence and discovered a black male adult inside, who he was not familiar with. The victim fled his residence and once outside saw that the suspect was exiting the residence.

The suspect went to a black SUV that was parked nearby and got into the driver's seat. The victim followed the suspect to the SUV and confronted him at the driver's side window. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and fired one round, hitting the victim in the arm and bicep. The SUV was last seen leaving west on Karen Court.

The suspect is described as a bald, black male adult, 20 to 30 years of age with a medium build, wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. The vehicle is described as a dark colored, possible Ford, sport utility vehicle with tinted windows and an out of state plate.

The victim is listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Arcata Police Department.
















