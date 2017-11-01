Kay Gott Chaffey life celebration at Vets Hall

CELEBRATION OF LIFE There will be a Celebration of Life for Kay Gott Chaffey Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Arcata Veterans Memorial Hall, 1425 J St. It will begin with a social hour sharing stories and pictures of Kay, followed by a toast around 3, then testimonials by Wes Chesbro and a couple of family members. An open mic will allow others to share their stories. About 4 p.m., local musicians will play for dancing. Finger food for the social hour will be gratefully accepted. Many folks in our community were affected in some way by the irrepressible Chaffey, who began her 32 year career at HSU, where she taught many educators how to teach physical education. When she branched out into dance – modern and folk – she and her husband, Keith Chaffey, travelled all over the world, often attending folk dance festivals and bringing back all she learned to her students at HSU. A club formed on campus that eventually became the Humboldt Folk Dancers that still dance today. Many local schools still have May Pole sets that Kay created and donated in Keith’s honor. Submitted photo































